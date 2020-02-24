 
ICC Trolls Donald Trump For Calling Sachin Tendulkar "Soo-chin"

Updated: 24 February 2020 20:36 IST

The ICC took a jibe at US President Donald Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar's name.

US President Donald Trump gave a special mention to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday took a jibe at US President Donald Trump's pronunciation of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's name. While speaking at the Motera Stadium, as part of Namaste Trump event, Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. The visiting President was not able to pronounce Sachin and in fact he said "Soo-chin Tendulkar" (Sachin Tendulkar).

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said Trump at the event.

As soon as Trump mentioned the names of the two biggest cricketers to come out from India, the entire Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer. Even India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a big smile when the names of Tendulkar and Kohli were mentioned.

The official Twitter handle of the cricket governing body posted a video in which Sachin's name can be seen replacing by Soo-chin Tendulkar in the official record book.

The ICC captioned the video post, "Sach-Such-Satch-Sutch-Sooch-Anyone know?".

The "Namaste Trump" event was based on the lines of the "Howdy Modi" programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

The US President arrived in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Donald Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricket legends
  • The entire Motera Stadium erupted in joy and a loud cheer
  • Donald Trump was not able to pronounce Sachin
