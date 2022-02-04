A video was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media that compared some of the most prominent international stars in the game currently with their U19 days. The video featured the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes as they were put against their younger self in the U19 World Cup playing similar kind of shots. ICC shared the video on their official Instagram handle with a caption that read:

"Techniques change, but the class remains. Here's how some of the biggest superstars compare to their #U19CWC playing days. Which player has changed the most."

The video was shared in the light of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2022. The tournament has already seen some brilliant individual performances.

Amongst those performers is India's captain Yash Dhull, who hit a sparkling century against Australia U19 in the semi-final.

The brilliant innings helped India book a spot in the final where they are scheduled to meet an in-form England U19 side.

Batting first, India posted 290/5 in their 50 overs. Dhull made 110 while Shaik Rasheed partnered him well with a superb knock of 94 runs. In reply, Australia were bundled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

The final will be played on February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.