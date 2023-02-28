The 2023 Asia Cup has so far created buzz for all the wrong reasons. The issues started when BCCI secretary Jay Shah, also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Pakistan were the designated hosts of the continental event. However, the announcement resulted in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stating that if India doesn't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, it might might their plans to travel for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

According to a report in news agency PTI, in a possible solution to the Asia Cup logjam, Pakistan may remain the host and India could be offered to play its matches in the UAE where some games will be held, according to sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In such a scenario, the UAE will also host the final if India qualifies for it, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source.

An emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held in Bahrain on February 4 at the behest of PCB chief Najam Sethi after the continental body released its itinerary and Pakistan wasn't named the hosts of the tournament.

Now, former Pakistan left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman, who played 22 Tests, 31 ODIs and eight T20Is for the side between 2006 and 2014, has made a stunning remark.

"Asia Cup should not happen (in Dubai)," Rehman said on 'Nadir Ali Podcast'.

When the anchor asked the reason behind India always forcing to 'compromise' Pakistan, the former player said: "That's because ICC is under them. All the people who are working for ICC are Indians. India generates 60 to 70 per cent funds. We are not in a position to say no. Even if they don't come (to Pakistan) we should go, because we have to play cricket."

