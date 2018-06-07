ICC Cricket World Cup Marks 43 Years On June 7

The ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday marked its 43rd year of existence since its inception on June 7, 1975. The inaugural 60-over tournament that was contested among eight nations in England saw the West Indies emerge champions while Australia finished runners-up. New Zealand batsman Glenn Turner scored 333 runs to become the leading run-scorer while Australian Gary Gilmour scalped 11 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker.

ICC on the occasion tweeted about the anniversary of the first men's Cricket World Cup beginning in 1975.



The forthcoming World Cup in 2019 is slated to get underway from May 30 to July 14. The marquee cricket tournament which will be contested among 10 nations will be hosted by England and Wales.