 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup Marks 43 Years On June 7

Updated: 07 June 2018 18:20 IST

The inaugural 60-over marquee tournament was contested among eight nations in 1975.

ICC Cricket World Cup Marks 43 Years On June 7
West Indies lifted the first World Cup © ICC

The ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday marked its 43rd year of existence since its inception on June 7, 1975. The inaugural 60-over tournament that was contested among eight nations in England saw the West Indies emerge champions while Australia finished runners-up. New Zealand batsman Glenn Turner scored 333 runs to become the leading run-scorer while Australian Gary Gilmour scalped 11 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker.

ICC on the occasion tweeted: "#OnThisDay in 1975, the first ever men's @cricketworldcup began!"
 

The forthcoming World Cup in 2019 is slated to get underway from May 30 to July 14. The marquee cricket tournament which will be contested among 10 nations will be hosted by England and Wales.

Comments
Topics : Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The inaugural 60-over tournament was contested among eight nation
  • Glenn Turner scored 333 runs to become the leading run scorer
  • Gary Gilmour scalped 11 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker
Related Articles
England
England's Steve Rhodes Named New Bangladesh Coach
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour: Reports
Arjun Tendulkar Selected For India Under-19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour: Reports
ICC Cricket World Cup Marks 43 Years On June 7
ICC Cricket World Cup Marks 43 Years On June 7
Women
Women's T20 Asia Cup: India Outclass Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
Cricket Board Suspends Cricketer For Doping
Cricket Board Suspends Cricketer For Doping
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.