Indian skipper Virat Kohli ruled the show in the first-ever ICC Awards of the Decade winning two prestigious honours in a virtual ceremony on Monday. Kohli, who has been prolific run-scorer for the Indian team in the 50-over format in last 10 years, won the men's ODI Player of the Decade award and the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. After Kohli won the awards, Australian opener David Warner took to Instagram to share a funny face-swap video of himself, with his face superimposed on the Indian skipper's face. Keeping the fun aside, Warner congratulated Kohli on winning the two "well-deserved" awards.

"No one will guess this player of the decade @virat.kohli #congrats #funny #faceswap #seriousplayer #gun #welldeserved," Warned wrote on Instagram.

Within no time, the post became viral receiving over 10 lakh view in less than an hour and the fans flooded the post with their replies. When a follower asked Warner if he was unhappy that he didn't win any of the awards, the explosive opener said: "No one can compete with him".

Replying to a comment on his post, Warner said "I had to do this one he's best of our era."

Apart from Kohli, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. Talking about other winners,, Warner fellow countryman Steve Smith won the ICC men's Test Player of the Decade award, while Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan clinched the ICC men's T20I Player of the Decade award.

While Warner didn't win any awards, he was named in the ICC men's Test Team of the Decade and ODI Team of the Decade.