Indian skipper Virat Kohli win the ICC men's ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. Kohli also grabbed the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. The Indian skipper was nominated for the player of the decade award across all three formats, but he could only win one of those. Australia's Steve Smith won the ICC men's Test Player of the Decade award, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan returned with the ICC men's T20I Player of the Decade award. Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his gesture to call back England Ian Bell back on the crease after he was ruled out by the umpire in unusual circumstances.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade 2020 Live Updates