India vs Pakistan bilateral cricket has been a thing of the past for a long time. Even multi-team events between the two cricketing nations are facing problems over venues. While there's no denying that the Indo-Pak rivalry remains the most attractive in the Gentlemen's Game, the two teams don't get to play against each other too often over political conflicts. Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan, has urged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'let cricket happen between two countries'.

"I will request Modi sahab to let cricket happen between both countries," Afridi said on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, as per Indian Express.

India and Pakistan last squared off in the T20 World Cup 2022 and are next scheduled to face each other in the Asia Cup this year. But, the fate of the tournament hangs in balance over venue issues. The Indian team won't be allowed to travel to Pakistan for the tournament and the Pakistan Cricket Board is hell-bent on hosting the tournament in its own country.

Speaking on the matter, Afridi said that the BCCI remains a very strong board but it shouldn't try to make 'enemies', and rather focus on making 'friends'.

"What can we do if we want to befriend someone and he does not talk to us? There is no doubt that the BCCI is a very strong board, but when you are strong, you have more responsibility. You don't try to make more enemies, you need to make friends. When you make more friends, you become stronger," Afridi said.

When asked if the PCB is a 'weak board', Afridi said that he doesn't think so.

"I would not say weak, but some answers came from the front (BCCI) as well".

The former Pakistan captain also spoke of his relationship with Indian players. During the chat, the retired cricketer revealed that he got a bat from former India cricketer Suresh Raina at the recently-concluded Legends League Cricket.

"I still have friends in the Indian team when we meet, we discuss, the other day I met Raina and I asked for a bat, he gave me a bat," he said.