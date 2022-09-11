Before storming back to form in the Asia Cup with two half-centuries and his maiden T20I century, Virat Kohli was going through a lengthy lean patch that saw him come under the scanner ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup that begins next month. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly appeared in an episode of "The Ranveer Show" and was asked if he gave Kohli any advice during this time, but he said that he couldn't as he rarely gets to see the star batter.

"Cricket has become a bit more hectic, more busy. COVID for the last two seasons has made it even tougher because of quarantines and all the nonsense that went on. But the rewards are good, so you don't mind it," Ganguly said on players having it tougher now.

He was then asked if he has given Kohli any advice when he quickly cut the host off.

"I don't get to see him as much. I maybe the president of the board but the poor guy's always travelling," Ganguly said.

"He's on the road all the time. So you don't get to see him much," he added.

Kohli returned to action after a month-long break from cricket in the Asia Cup.

Although India were knocked out in the Super 4 stage, the iconic batter had excellent returns.

The cherry on the cake came in their last game against Afghanistan, as Kohli went on to hit an unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries.

It was his first century in nearly three years and his 71st in international cricket.