India batter Virat Kohli led the national side after taking over the leadership duties from MS Dhoni. Though India failed to win any major ICC trohpy during Kohli's reign as captain, the team dominated world cricket. Be it from instilling confidence on his teammates to standing for his players, Kohli beautifully played the role of the leader. However, before entering the senior international circuit too, Kohli had proven himself as an apt leader. He also led Delhi in the domestic cricket before leading India to the U-19 World Cup.

In an interview, Kohli has revealed that he made many mistakes as a leader and he has no shame in accepting that. He added that whatever he did was intended for the team's betterment.

"I have no shame in accepting that I have made many mistakes when I was captain but the one thing I know for sure that I never did anything for my own selfish motives. My only goal was to take the team forward, failures will keep happening but intent was never in the wrong place," Kohli said an episode of 'Let There Be Sport', which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kohli is a part of the Indian team but he has left leading the side. Rohit Sharma is currently the captain of the Indian national cricket team.

Kohli is currently a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. He plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The right-handed batter had stepped down as RCB captain with the end of their IPL 2021 campaign.

In the ongoing season, Kohli has scored 420 runs across 11 matches at an average of 42.00. His strike rate in IPL 2023 is 133.76.