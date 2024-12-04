The talks between the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the Champions Trophy deadlock don't seem to be heading towards a resolution. A ray of hope was seen after the Pakistan board reportedly agreed to adopt the hybrid model, which would see India's matches being held in Dubai, though with some conditions. However, the Indian board has reportedly rejected Pakistan's 'conditions' in which the PCB had asked for ICC events being held in India to also adopt the same 'hybrid model'.

The BCCI ruled out sending its team to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy over 'security concerns' for its team. According to a report in The Telegraph India, BCCI has dismissed PCB's demand, saying a hybrid model can't be adopted for ICC events being held in India as there's no 'security threat' in the country.

"Sources told The Telegraph on Tuesday that the BCCI has sent a clear message to the ICC brass in this regard leading to a fresh impasse. The BCCI's contention is simple - there is no security threat in India and hence no question of accepting such an arrangement," the report stated.

India are scheduled to host multiple ICC events in the next decade, including the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026 jointly with Sri Lanka. The 2029 Champions Trophy and 2031 ODI World Cup are also scheduled to be held in India.

"It is understood that all relevant parties are working towards finding an amicable solution to end the crisis and the ICC board will reconvene in the next few days," the report further stated.

The Pakistan Cricket Board could also go on to lose its hosting rights for the Champions Trophy next year if its stubborn stance on the matter continues. The board, earlier, had also reportedly threatened to withdraw from the Champions Trophy if the ICC decides to shift the tournament to another country.