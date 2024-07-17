Jaydev Unadkat, who has played for four Tests, eight ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, was recently re-signed by Sussex for the last five game of the County Championship season. The Indian left-arm pacer played three of Sussex's final four first-class games in 2023, taking 11 wickets at an average of 24.18. Now, that stint has come under focus for an altogether different reason. Unadkat recently spoke about the stint and the challenges of staying in England.

A X user posted the comment on the social media platform but it was only one part of it. That resulted in Unadkat getting trolled by several social media users before he hit back.

"While you may already know but chose to ignore, there is a difference between..“..you are ONLY given a car & a flat” (your statement) And “while playing in the UK, while you are given a flat & a car..” (my statement) And to the people who are educating me over your tweet or your try to get max ‘reach', try reading the actual article for once, to get a perspective. That will definitely help you understand the facts, if at all that's on your priority list," Unadkat wrote in the post.

"And by the way, I cook & do laundry at my home here too. And cricket is always a priority, no matter where I play. Cheers."

Hey @Sports_Himanshu , while you may already know but chose to ignore, there is a difference between..



“..you are ONLY given a car & a flat” (your statement)

And

“while playing in the UK, while you are given a flat & a car..” (my statement)



And to the people who are educating… https://t.co/JVASHUdHYk — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) July 17, 2024

I feel sorry for the people judging Unadkat without knowing the full context and also how everyone around them bear these people. pic.twitter.com/Av0DmQ9yus — Dhaval Patel (@CricCrazy0) July 17, 2024

Earlier, Unadkat was praised for his show for Sussex.

"Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field, but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said.

"Jaydev is a lovely guy who did everything he could to help our players and share his fantastic knowledge."

Unadkat added: "When Farby offered me a contract this season for the last leg of the Championship, I was sure I wanted to come back and hopefully win games with the guys.

"While my first county season was good, I can't wait to be back and push for that promotion this summer which everyone at Hove is rooting for."