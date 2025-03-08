Once a vital cog of India's Test batting line-up, Cheteshwar Pujara, remains out of favour for around a year and 9 months now. His last appearance in the national colours came when India played Australia in the final of World Test Championship in June 2023. Since then, the right-handed batter has failed to make a cut into the team. The number 3 Test batter was the backbone of India's middle-order for many years, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. But once he was dropped, the team started looking for options beyond him.

However, Pujara continues to play domestic cricket, and in a recent interview to RevSportz, he has expressed his desire to make a India comeback. Despite turning 37, the batter said that his "hunger" for an India return is even more".

"I'm playing domestic cricket. If given a chance, I'm ready to grab it with both hands. The hunger is even more. When you are older, you need to work even harder," Pujara said.

Pujara topped the batters' chart during India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. He scored 521 runs across 4 matches at an average of 74.42. What made it all more special that this was the first time that India beat Australia in a Test series on latter's home soil. He was also a part of the Indian team which defeated Australia with an identical margin in 2020-21 series Down Under.

"Australia are the toughest when it comes to Test cricket. India never like to lose to Australia. That's why 2018 was like winning the World Cup. It was the biggest achievement of my Test career. And also, 2020-21, when we repeated history," Pujara added.

India failed to make it a hat-trick of wins in Australia as they lost the 2024-25 Test series 3-1. The side ignored Pujara and gave chances to Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul at the number 3 position but none of them could perform well at the spot.

India's dreams of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final were completely dashed after the side slumped to a six-wicket loss against Australia in the fifth Test encounter in Sydney in January this year. With the win, Australia clinched the five-match Test series with previous wins coming in Adelaide and Melbourne. India won the first match in Perth while the third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw.

While India missed out on a WTC final spot, Australia qualified for the summit clash with South Africa having already booked their berth.