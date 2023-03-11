Multan Sultans batsman Usman Khan created history by slamming the fastest century in Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the match against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. Usman slammed 11 fours and seven sixes to slam the century in just 36 balls and in the process, he broke the record set by his teammate Rilee Rossouw just one day ago. Rossouw scored his century in 41 balls but on Saturday, Usman looked in almost perfect touch as he ended up with 120 off just 43 deliveries. He was finally dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz, but the damage was done as Sultans looked set for a huge total.

Absolute carnage from Usman Khan 👏



What a way to bring up his century 🔥#QGvMSpic.twitter.com/ynZRIZemJA — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 11, 2023

In the earlier match, Multan Sultans produced a batting masterclass as Peshawar Zalmi were unable to defend a total over 240. Sultans won the match by four wickets as Rossouw scored the century in 41 balls and Kieron Pollard plays the finisher's role to perfection with an explosive 25-ball 52.

In another match of the tournament, Quetta Gladiators chased down a target of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in a run-fest in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. It was Babar Azam's 115 off 65 that helped Zalmi post a daunting total of 240 for 2 in 20 overs.

Standing ovation for the new Sultan, Usman Khan 🔥#QGvMSpic.twitter.com/HBZdGDi4as — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 11, 2023

In the first half, it seemed that the game was all but over for Gladiators, but then Jason Roy happened. The right-handed England batter tore apart the opponent's bowling attack with his masterclass 145 not out off only 63 balls. His innings was laced with 20 fours and 5 sixes as Gladiators successfully completed the third-highest chase ever in T20 cricket history with 10 balls to spare.

