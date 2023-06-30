It is fair to stay that Team India will be entering a new era after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup later this year. Veteran stars Virat Kohli (34) and Rohit Sharma (36) have carried the baton for nearly a decade. But, as they say, all good things must come to an end. While the change might not be imminent, the selectors will have to do it eventually, especially with the T20 World Cup set to be held next year in West Indies and USA. Hardik Pandya has led the team in the absence of Rohit, who is currently the all-format captain, but his injury record makes it a catch-22 situation.

Having said that, here's how Team India might look like heading into the future with players who currently below the age of 25.

Top-Order

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the Indian Premier League by storm. During the recently concluded season, Jaiswal slammed 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.07. He has been included in India's Test squad for the West Indies tour next month.

Shubman Gill: Before Virat Kohli, India had Sachin Tendulkar. In the future, Shubman Gill is likely to carry the superstar tag. He is the latest prodigy of India's familial batting production line, having already registered a century at least in all three formats. He is most likely to lead the team in the future.

Advertisement

Sai Sudarshan: Another player who has entered the selection debate after his stellar run with the bat in IPL 2023. Sai Sudarshan might've played just 13 games across two IPL seasons, but the impact he has had on the team cannot be overlooked. He is surely a player to watch out for the future.

Middle-Order

Ishan Kishan: Just like Gill, Ishan Kishan is also part of the current Indian team. However, due to the presence of veterans like Kohli, Rohit, and Suryakumar Yadav, he has not been able to cement his place in the team. However, he is likely to play a huge part in the team going forward.

Rinku Singh: The southpaw impressed many with his finishing abilities in the IPL 2023 season. He was one of the few positives for KKR in what was a disappointing season for the franchise. Several former players have backed Rinku for selection in the Indian team.

Advertisement

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder has already represented India across formats but has been in and out of the team due injuries. However, the 23-year-old has showcased his all-round abilities in the past, which make him a strong addition to team heading into the future.

Arjun Tendulkar: Arjun Tendulkar proved his doubters wrong with some memorable performances in his debut IPL season. Son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun could be an x-factor, considering his all-rounder abilities. Not to forget, the 23-year-old has a century to his name in Ranji Trophy.

Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi: The 22-year-old was part of the team that played in the Asia Cup last year and bowled with a lot of heart. However, the 22-year-old did not find a place in the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. His exclusion was a surprise to many, especially considering his performances with the ball in the last two IPL editions.

Arshdeep Singh: With plenty of T20I experience under his belt, Arshdeep is likely to spearhead the fast bowling department. In 26 matches, he has picked up 41 wickets. He is currently honing his skills in England's County Championship with Kent.

Umran Malik: Another player who is yet to set the international stage on fire. Umran made his international debut against Ireland last year and has played only eight ODIs and eight T20Is since then. However, he has been recalled to the ODI side for the West Indies tour next month and will look to impress.

Mohsin Khan: The left-arm pacer was one of the standout performers during IPL 2023. Known for his ability to hit the right length, Mohsin is someone who the selectors will surely keep an eye on heading into next year's T20 World Cup.

India U-25 XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudarshan, Ishan Kishan (vc and wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arjun Tendulkar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Mohsin Khan

Reserve Players:Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Chahar, Prithvi Shaw