India's failure to go the distance in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 has attracted opinions from all across the globe. While some have blamed the coach-captain pairing of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for the loss, others feel it's time for some veterans to make way for younger players. Sourav Ganguly, former India captain, giving his opinion on India's loss, feels there are many youngsters who can be gradually brought in. But, Ganguly also issued a plea to all-rounder Hardik Pandya to start playing Test cricket.

In a chat on India Today, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief refrained from adding weight to the chatter around Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's career.

"Let's not jump to conclusions due to just one loss, India will always have talent. And I don't think it is time to look beyond Virat (Kohli) or (Cheteshwar) Pujara. Virat is just 34," said Ganguly.

In terms of the next generation of players, Dada picked out a few names he feels could be drafted into the team in the months to come. But, he also wants Hardik to return to the longest format of the game.

"India has enormous reserves. When you look at some of the performances. I don't consider IPL performances if we are sticking to Test cricket. In domestic cricket there are some fantastic players and you will only find out when you give them opportunities. Whether it be Jaiswal or Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal scores a lot of runs. Shubman Gill is young, Ruturaj Gaikwad and I hope Hardik Pandya is listening. I want to see him play Test cricket, especially in these conditions," said Ganguly.

Hardik has been away from Test cricket since August 2018. When he was recently asked about a return to the Test team for the WTC final, he asserted the importance of 'going through the grind' first.

"If I want to play Test cricket, I will go through the grind, I will earn my position and then come back. For that reason, to be very honest, I will not be available or play the World Test Championship Final, or any future Test matches until I feel that I have earned my spot," the all-rounder had said.