The success of Harmanpreet Kaur's World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team continues to inspire athletes, with Indian hockey forward Navneet Kaur drawing motivation as she sets her sights on global glory. Navneet believes the cricket team's triumph has reshaped the mindset of athletes across disciplines and and strengthened belief within the hockey squad. "Seeing Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian women's cricket team lift the World Cup tells us what is possible," Navneet Kaur told Olympics.com. "It gives us the belief that we can achieve the same in hockey. Our goal is clear: to stand on the podium at the World Cup and then bring home a medal from the LA 2028 Olympics."

A vital presence in India's attacking unit, Navneet recently delivered a standout performance at the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Her goals played a crucial role in India finishing runners-up and securing qualification for the World Cup later this year. She also emerged as the only player to score a hat-trick in the tournament and was named Player of the Tournament.

Beyond her on-field exploits, Navneet credits the impact of witnessing Indian teams success on the global stage for transforming belief within the squad.

"When you see an Indian (cricket) team win at that level, it changes your mindset," Navneet said. "You stop hoping and start believing. That is what we want as a team - to go all the way," she said, according to Olympics.com.

The drive for success is also fuelled by the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where India finished fourth.

"We were so close, and that feeling stays with you," she reflected. "It pushes you during training, during matches, during the toughest moments. We don't want to miss out again," she said, according to the report.

Hailing from Shahabad Markanda in Haryana, a region known for producing hockey talent, Navneet's journey began at a young age despite her father initially encouraging her to pursue cricket.

"My father wanted me to play cricket, but I was drawn to hockey," she recalled. "Even as a child, I was very clear. I would train for hours and never wanted to miss practice. I just loved being on the field," she recalled.

Her rise to the national team came through years of perseverance and sacrifice, navigating the physical and emotional demands of elite sport.

"There were difficult days," Navneet admitted. "Being away from family, pushing yourself every day - it's not easy. But I never thought of giving up. Hockey gave me happiness, and that kept me going," she said, according to Olympics.com.

"As a senior, I feel responsible for the younger players," she said. "I try to share my experiences and help them settle in. When everyone grows together, the team becomes stronger," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)