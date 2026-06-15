England coach Brendon McCullum said his initial reaction of bewilderment and anger at Ben Stokes breaching team protocols has given way to “worry and concern” following the nightclub incident that has left his captain's test future in the balance. Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson were dropped from the squad last week ahead of the second test against New Zealand starting Wednesday while they are under investigation following their night out after England's victory in the first test at Lord's. The night ended with a member of England's security staff being reportedly struck by a rugby player from English club Saracens in a nightclub, where Stokes was present.

The saga has heaped more scrutiny on the professionalism and culture around England's test team — led by McCullum and Stokes — following a humiliating Ashes tour, after which a midnight curfew was reportedly imposed on England's players and staff.

McCullum spoke publicly about the incident for the first time on Monday and said his priority now is taking care of Stokes, more than deciding what the punishment should be.

“It's been about how we support these guys, whilst not overlooking the fact that they've not lived up to the standards which we've set for ourselves,” McCullum said. "You can't look past that, per se.

“But at the same time, we'll deal with that in time and through a process. But for me, it's very much about how we support these guys through the next stage, and in particular, Ben. And that's very much where my mind is at — I worry for him.”

McCullum, who has formed a close bond with Stokes since arriving as England's test coach in 2022, rejected the chance to publicly back his friend to stay on as captain, saying the leadership team needed to “go through a process.”

“What will be will be, down the line. Those decisions, they're not for now,” McCullum said. “The concern at the moment is making sure that Ben is fine, and we need to look after him, rally around him, and in time, get onto those sorts of decisions.”

Rob Key, England's director of cricket, last week said the England and Wales Cricket Board was considering imposing an alcohol ban on the England team, with the most recent Ashes tour highlighting an apparent drinking culture that still exists.

McCullum said his preference would be to allow players to celebrate their wins, just not to “excess.”

“I'm in charge of the environment and I take responsibility for things which don't work out — what you can't do is you can't make every single decision for people as well,” he said.

“My job is to try and shape this environment, try and shape these young men who are dealing with the high pressure and high scrutiny of playing international cricket on the larger stage, and being away from home 12 months of a year, and the challenges have come with that. I do believe there is a place to never want to kill the joy, so to speak. I think it's vitally important that you celebrate your successes.”

With Stokes and Atkinson unavailable and Ollie Robinson out injured, England had to make changes for the second test at The Oval and they include giving test debuts to pacer Sonny Baker and middle-order batter Jordan Cox.

Two other changes see fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Matthew Fisher come in. Offspinner Shaoib Bashir drops out.

Joe Root, the predecessor to Stokes as captain, will lead the team in the regular skipper's absence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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