Sri Lanka A finally found a way to get over the line against India A following a Super Over in an emotionally charged tri-series game here on Monday. Tempers flared after Kugathas Mathulan, the Sri Lanka pacer with a slingy action, was able to keep calm under pressure and defend 18 runs against the destructive Indian duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge. Physical contact too happened as Sooryavanshi was seen pushing a Sri Lankan player following the dramatic finish.

India's Surprising Call

It was surprising that Sooryavanshi did not face the first ball of the Super Over. In regulation time, left-arm pacer Arshad Khan bowled a yorker filled final over to take the game into the Super Over after Sadeera Samarawickrame's sublime 91 off to put Sri Lanka A on the cusp of victory.

Arshad, who played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, conceded just four runs in the final over in which the hosts needed only five runs.

Post the tie result, confusion prevailed over the outcome of the game with India A captain Tilak Varma pushing the umpires to carry on with the game via a Super Over. After due deliberation, the umpires had a change of heart and decided the take the game into a Super Over.

However, the Super Over bowled by Arshad turned out to be expensive as he leaked 16 runs including a wide and no ball.

Mathulan was able to keep calm under pressure and defend successfully against the destructive Indian duo, which managed only nine.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi (21 off 14) once again got out after a flying start but spin bowling all-rounders Suryansh Shedge 72 off 66 and Vipraj Nigam (51 off 49) hit timely fifties to take the visitors to 265.

Sri Lanka A, who had gifted India A the game with a late batting collapse in the series opener, learned from that outing to take the game deep.

It was India A's second loss in the competition, having also gone down against Afghanistan A.

Sooryavanshi (21 off 14 balls) started by smashing pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and couple of boundaries but off-spinner Sahan Arachchige got one to slightly drift wide of his hitting arc and the southpaw hit across the line to spoon it towards point.

Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in 9 overs but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a slowish track.

From 91 for 2, a middle-order slump had India tottering at 143 for 7 once off-spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth beat Gaikwad with an off-break to trap him plumb in-front.

Tilak was dismissed when he tried to smash slinger Kugathas Mathulan through point only to be caught by the fielder stationed there.

However, Mumbai's Shedge and UP's Nigam -- two multi-skilled players, who are on national selectors' 'targeted list' added 104 runs for the eighth wicket, indicating the depth coming through pathways structure.

Both are capable batters and have done well for their respective state sides in the domestic white ball events. It only helps Indian cricket that they are frontline spinners too.

While Shedge hit three fours and two sixes while Nigam hit six fours. Gauging the slowness of the pitch, the duo farmed strike and showed the importance of running between the wickets even as they punished the loose deliveries

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans