Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in the eye of a storm. India A's tri-nation series was supposed to be perfect preparation before the Ireland tour. Instead, he got involved in a heated on-field exchange with a rival player that included physical altercation after Sri Lanka A edged India A in a Super Over in the one-day tri-series on Tuesday. Tensions flared at the end of a dramatic contest in Dambulla on Monday as India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage clashed.

With emotions running high in the fading light, Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players and defuse the situation.

It will be interesting to see whether match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash will announce any official sanction or just let the players go with a warning.

Vaibhav got into a heated argument with Sri Lankan players after the super over pic.twitter.com/wnGyEF6Nvw — Abhi (@AbhiMSD_07) June 15, 2026

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

According to the rule: "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire.

"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."

The match had finished tied after 50 overs, forcing a Super Over to determine the winner. Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs in the tie-breaker, putting India A under pressure.

In reply, India A managed only nine runs as debutant pacer Kugathas Mathulan, whose slingy action has drawn comparisons with Matheesha Pathirana, produced a composed performance to deny Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge and seal victory for the hosts.

Earlier, India A staged a remarkable recovery to force their way back into the contest. With the team reeling at 143 for 7, Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam produced a magnificent 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket, lifting India A to a competitive total of 265 and setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

In reply, Sri Lanka A were guided by a composed 93 from Sadeera Samarawickrama, whose innings ensured the hosts remained in control of the chase for the most part. However, India A mounted a late comeback through Arshad Khan, who delivered an outstanding final over to drag the contest into a thrilling finish and leave Sri Lanka within touching distance of defeat.

What followed was a chaotic conclusion, with tempers flaring and tensions spilling over on the field. Ultimately, though, Sri Lanka A emerged with the two points after prevailing in the Super Over, a result that leaves them all but assured of a place in the final.

This is India A's second loss in three games, following a previous rain-curtailed match against Afghanistan, which they lost by four runs via the DLS method.

The team, led by Tilak Varma, had started their campaign with a win over the same Sri Lanka A side in another low-scoring thriller

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