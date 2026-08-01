Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues shared a hug with Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana after a match between their franchises in The Hundred on Thursday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two cricketers were seen interacting after the match between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix came to an end. The Indian cricketers have maintained their stance of not shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts since the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025. However, after the match ended, players from both franchises shook hands and so did Jemimah and Fatima.

Everyone debating if Fatima Sana and jemimah Rodrigues would shake hands and they straight up HUGGED?!



Keep politics out of sports FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/XCE2lswGlg — A. (@anhnjo) July 30, 2026

Coming to the match, Rodrigues, who plays for Southern Brave, slammed an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls while Fatima had a somewhat disappointing outing for Birmingham Phoenix. Southern Brave went on to win the match by 24 runs. The victory extended Brave's unbeaten run in the season to four matches while Phoenix remained without a single win.

Batting first, Brave posted a total of 140/3 with Lizelle Lee scoring 43 and Maia Bouchier scoring 45. Rodrigues provided the late fireworks with her unbeaten 28 to take the hosts to a competitive total. Fatima conceded 33 runs in her 15-ball spell while Alana King and Alice Capsey took one wicket each for their side.

In reply, Phoenix were off to a great start thanks to a 73-run partnership between Tammy Beaumont and Davina Perrin. While Perrin scored 52 off 43 balls, Beaumont contributed with 22. Hover, their dismissals proved to be the turning point.

Sarah Glenn dismissed Perrin and Lauren Bell went on to take the wicket of Alice Capsey. Sophie Molineux took two late wickets as Phoenix could only manage to score 116/5. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 16 with Fatima on 5.

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