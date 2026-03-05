Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's lavish wedding turned into a heartwarming reunion for several former cricketers. The couple tied the knot on Thursday in Mumbai, and many of Sachin Tendulkar's former teammates and colleagues joined the celebrations. Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Ravi Shastri were among the distinguished attendees. For Indian cricket fans, it was a surreal moment to see so many of their favourite legends together under one roof. But, as always, it was MS Dhoni who stole the spotlight the moment he entered the venue with his wife, Sakshi.

A video circulating on social media captured Dhoni walking into the venue with Sakshi, holding a mobile phone in his hand. Fans instantly zoomed in on this rare sight, which sparked a fresh wave of memes online.

For context, there's a long-standing fun theory among fans that Dhoni stays away from social media and rarely uses his phone. Spotting him holding a mobile in public became a light-hearted moment that amused fans across platforms.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali looked overjoyed as Arjun and Saaniya took their wedding vows. Several clips from the ceremony have gone viral, showcasing the grandeur of the event. Icons from the cricketing world gathered in Mumbai to bless the newlyweds.

Among the dignitaries present was International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri attended with his family, and BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla also graced the occasion, adding further prestige to the star-studded celebration.

Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family-particularly Arjun's sister, Sara-for several years.

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, claiming three wickets. He began his IPL journey after being picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction and made his debut in the 2023 season.

Arjun has since represented the Mumbai Indians across multiple seasons, gaining both playing opportunities and spending time on the bench. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming season.

