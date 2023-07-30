MI New York registered a six-wicket victory over Texas Super Kings in the Challenger match of the ongoing Major Cricket League on Friday in Dallas. Opting to bowl first, New York bundled out the Faf du Plessis-led team for 158 after Trent Boult took a four-wicket haul. Later, Dewald Brevis scored 41* while Shayan Jahangir scored 36 as the Nicholas Pooran-led side completed the proceedings with an over to spare. With this win, New York entered the final of the tournament.

After the match ended, the fans got to witness a very heartfelt moment as MI New York star Kieron Pollard and Texas Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo engaged in hilarious banter. Both West Indies legends displayed their friendship and bond through their gestures.

Banter between Bravo & Pollard is fun.



Coming to the match, Devon Conway was the highest scorer for Texas as he scored 38 runs. Apart from him, Milind Kumar scored 37 while no other batter was able to go past the 20-run mark. For New York, Boult took four wickets while Tim David and Steven Taylor took two and one wicket respectively.

Later, Jahangir scored 36 off 18 balls while Brevis remained unbeaten at 41. Apart from them, Tim David smashed 33 off 20 balls and David Wiese remained unbeaten at 19 off 11 balls.

MI New York will now be squaring off against Seattle Orcas in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday.