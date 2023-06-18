Madhya Pradesh spinner Jalaj Saxena has been overlooked for the Duleep Trophy despite being the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The all-rounder played 7 matches for Kerala and picked 50 wickets at an average of 19.26 and a strike rate of 41.92. His economy rate was 2.75. The best bowling figures in an innings for Jalaj was 8/36 and that in the match was 11/102. However, all of this was left aside when his the zonal squad for Duleep Trophy was picked.

"Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone," wrote the right-arm offbreak bowler on Twitter.

Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone https://t.co/Koewj6ekRt — Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena33) June 17, 2023

Jalaj, who bats right-handed, has played 133 First-class matches and scored 6567 runs at an average of 34.74. He has scored 14 centuries and 32 fifties in the format. His highest score is 194. In the bowling department, the off-spinner has 410 wickets to his name. He has registered 28 five-wicket hauls.

The Duleep Trophy 2023 kicks off on June 28. The final of the event will start on July 12. All the matches will be played in Bengaluru.