PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Live Updates: Virat Kohli will be chasing a huge record of David Warner when Punjab Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur. Kohli has been in sensational touch this season, having scored 602 runs in 13 matches at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91. He has scored 8 fifties so far and stands just 1 away from equalling the all-time record of David Warner of scoring most half-centuries in a single IPL season. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Live: Selection headache for PBKS!
Punjab Kings are without Marco Jansen who has flown back to prepare for the WTC final. Ideally, Azmat Omarzai should be a direct replacement. They also have the options of Xavier Bartlett and Vijaykumar Vyshak, but that will compromise their batting depth.
PBKS vs RCB Live: RCB "slightly ahead", says Akash Chopra
'— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2025
Chasing a direct ticket to the Final!
PBKS vs RCB Live: RCB en route for maiden title!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are way too familiar with heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and like every season, are hoping to end their title drought. In their own words, the job is only half done for both title contenders. RCB have played the finals of IPL in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but ended up losing all of them.
PBKS vs RCB Live: Virat Kohli on verge of huge record!
Virat Kohli is only half-century away from equalling the all-time record of David Warner of smashing most fifties in a single IPL season. Currently, Kohli has 8 fifties to his name in IPL 2025. He just needs one more to equal the record of Warner and two to break it. Not tough for this man, who is in sensational touch this season!
PBKS vs RCB Live: Hope and belief!
For Virat, it's the hope of a first
For Rohit, the hunger for a historic sixth with #MI
This isn't just a league. It's legacy in motion
PBKS vs RCB Live: The Iyer-Ponting partnership!
Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory having made the play-offs for the first time since 2014 but they are not carrying the baggage of the past in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era. The Iyer-Ponting partnership has resulted in a stellar turnaround for Punjab Kings, who have finally cracked the consistency code after more than a decade of under-performance.
PBKS vs RCB Live: A tough challenge tonight!
Shreyas Iyer's inspiring leadership will face its toughest test yet when Punjab Kings host an equally upbeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Having earned the cushion of a top-two finish, one can expect both teams to have a no holds barred approach knowing they will get another shot at reaching the final even if they come up short on the opening night of the play-offs.
PBKS vs RCB Live: Winner goes into the final!
The winner of Qualifier 1 match will get a direct entry into the final of IPL 2025. On the other hand, the losing team will not be eliminated from the tournament and will have its chance. The losing side will have to play Qualifier 2, in which it will face the winner of the Eliminator game that will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face each other for a spot in the final. The contest is set to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.