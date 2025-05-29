In a heartwarming initiative that blended cricket with cinematic magic, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the TATA IPL, collaborated with JioHotstar for a special partnership to host an exclusive screening of Mufasa: The Lion King at their camp.

The initiative served as an opportunity for the players to unwind and spend some time together with their families after a high-octane season in the IPL. KKR players including Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje and Anukul Roy were a part of the special screening alongside their families.

The movie, originally released in December 2024, is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. The family entertainer is also dubbed in Hindi with KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan lending his voice for the lead role, alongside his sons. Aryan Khan voiced Simba in the movie, while Abram Khan voiced young Mufasa.



The screening served as a reminder of the powerful moments that take place off the cricket field, while also imparting plenty of learnings for the children. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane shared his learnings from the movie, stating, “This movie teaches kids about values, respect, legacy amongst other things. So, it was a lot of fun to watch with everyone.”

Reflecting on the engaging experience with his teammates and family, Varun Chakaravarthy added, “It's a brilliant movie. I saw it with my wife and my son, so we had a great time. My son also enjoyed the movie. It's the first time SRK, Aryan and Abram are lending their voices together, so cheers to them. They've done a great job.”

Also expressing her thoughts on the initiative, Binda Dey, Chief Marketing Officer, Knight Riders Sports, “Watching our Knights unwind and enjoy the film with their cubs was nothing short of magical. It was a beautiful reminder that sometimes, the most powerful moments happen off the pitch.”

