A bonafide superstar of the sport and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli has been part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the very first season in 2008. However, an IPL trophy has eluded him over the years. With RCB playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, Kohli is a couple of steps away from fulfilling his dream. So far, Kohli has amassed 602 runs in 13 matches at an average of 60.20, while also striking at over 147. He has already smashed eight half-centuries this season, making it his best ever tally in a campaign.

However, Kohli will have to bring his A game in the remaining matches, especially considering that his past record in the playoffs has not been the best. In the 15 playoffs appearances, the 36-year-old has scored just 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78. He has only scored two half-centuries during that period, including one in the IPL 2016 final.

RCB are way too familiar with heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and like every season, are hoping to end their title drought.

They've had injury concerns going into the business end of the tournament but they have been allayed to a good extent.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to regain full fitness and Tim David too would be available for selection, lending more balance to the side.

RCB have been branded as a top heavy outfit for years but that appears to be changing with the likes of Jitesh Sharma realising their potential in the middle-order. Jitesh played the best innings of his IPL career on Tuesday night and his confidence will be sky high going into the play-offs.

It would be important from the team's point of view that Phil Salt is at his destructive best in the powerplay and Virat Kohli keeps batting like he has been through the season, racking up fifties with ridiculous ease.

RCB will take positives out of their win over Punjab Kings at this venue in the league stage. The pitch has been rather unpredictable with 200 scored only once in the first innings of the four games played here.

(With PTI Inputs)