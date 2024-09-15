Rohit Sharma is one of the best batters in international cricket. Be it a matter of class or attacking batting, Rohit certainly has every skill that a modern generation batter needs to excel. Hence, it is no surprise that he has amassed nearly 11 thousand ODI runs besides ruling the Tests too ever since he started opening in the format. Rohit averages over 49 in ODIs and 45 plus in Test cricket. Rohit retired from the T20Is in June this year and he is still the leading run-scorer in the format with the tally of 4231 across 159 matches. Rohit's India teammate Dhruv Jurel has called him the Greatest of All Time.

"Jab TV par dekhte the lagta tha bohot time hai but jub saamne say dekha toh pata chal ki jis ball par hum struggle kar rahe hain, wo aaram say pick up kar rahe hain. Pull shot toh famous hai he bhaiya ka. He's the G.O.A.T. (When I watched him on TV, we thought he's got a lot of time but when you watch him bat live, you realise that the deliveries you are struggling against, he's picking them nicely. Everybody knows about his famous pull shot)," Jurel told JioCinema as quoted by News18.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting September 19. Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups, while dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022. Jurel has also got a spot in the India squad that has been announced for the first Test.

Notably, Kohli will also return to Test format for the first time since featuring for India during the South Africa tour in January this year. He missed out on India's home Test series against England due to the birth of his son Akaay. Since then, he has gone through an underwhelming T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka tour and will be keen to return to find his rich vein of form.

KL Rahul has also made his return to the Test set-up after missing out on the bulk of the England Test series due to an injury. Along with Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the Indian team for the first time since T20 World Cup 2024 final.

The spin quartet of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav will provide the team with both the bat and ball. Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal will make India's pace line-up.

(With ANI Inputs)