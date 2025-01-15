Former India wicketkeeper Surinder Khanna has given an interesting take on Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, over his remarks on World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. Few days back, Yograj made a chilling revelation from his playing days, saying that he once wanted to kill Kapil after the then captain dropped him from the North Zone team. Yograj, who played 1 Test and 6 ODIs for India, recalled that he had carried a pistol to Kapil's house but changed his mind, showing mercy on latter's mother.

"When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason," Yograj said on YouTube channel 'Unfiltered by Samdish'.

"My wife (Yuvi's mother) wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil's house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it.

"I told him, 'I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here.' I told Shabnam, 'Let's go.' That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket, Yuvi will play," he added.

Now, ex-India cricketer Surinder Khanna has rubbished the claims made by Yograj.

"Wo kuch bhi boldeta hai yaar. Jaisa bhi hai, humara yaar hai. Kapil bhi janta hai wo kuch bhi boldeta hai. Happy Lohri kehke khatam kardo iss baat ko. (He says anything, he's our friend. Even Kapil Dev knows he's a bit of a crack and speaks without thinking)," Khanna told Times of India.

"That was 1983, and now is 2025, my friend. Hi Yog, don't do this stuff (laughs)," he added.