England on Tuesday won their first Test series since January 2021 after beating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second Test of the three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The hosts now lead the series 2-0 ahead of the third and final Test, which will be played at Headingly in Leeds from June 23-27. Jonny Bairstow starred with a brilliant 136 while skipper Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 75 as England chased down a 299-run target with ease in the 4th innings on the final day of the Test.

Here's how the WTC table looks after England's win over New Zealand in 2nd Test:

Australia are at the top of the table with 72 points and their win percentage is 75 per cent. The Pat Cummins-led side had defeated England 4-0 in the Ashes and then they followed it up with a victory against Pakistan in the three-match Test series.

South Africa and India remain second and third with win percentages of 71.43 and 58.33, respectively. India will next square off against England in a sixth and final Test which will conclude the Test series that took place last year. The fifth match had to be cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

Sri Lanka (55.5) and Pakistan (52.3) are fourth and fifth respectively while West Indies are sixth with a win percentage of 35.71.

The WTC holders New Zealand slip down to the seventh spot, and have a win percentage of 29.17.

After two wins from the first two games, England move out of the bottom of the table. They now have a win percentage of 25.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh sit at the foot of the WTC table, having won just one game so far (16.67 win percentage).