Here's How The World Test Championship Table Looks After England's Win Over New Zealand In Second Test
England on Tuesday won their first Test series since January 2021 after beating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second Test of the three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The hosts now lead the series 2-0 ahead of the third and final Test, which will be played at Headingly in Leeds from June 23-27. Jonny Bairstow starred with a brilliant 136 while skipper Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 75 as England chased down a 299-run target with ease in the 4th innings on the final day of the Test.
Here's how the WTC table looks after England's win over New Zealand in 2nd Test:
Australia are at the top of the table with 72 points and their win percentage is 75 per cent. The Pat Cummins-led side had defeated England 4-0 in the Ashes and then they followed it up with a victory against Pakistan in the three-match Test series.
South Africa and India remain second and third with win percentages of 71.43 and 58.33, respectively. India will next square off against England in a sixth and final Test which will conclude the Test series that took place last year. The fifth match had to be cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.
Sri Lanka (55.5) and Pakistan (52.3) are fourth and fifth respectively while West Indies are sixth with a win percentage of 35.71.
The WTC holders New Zealand slip down to the seventh spot, and have a win percentage of 29.17.
After two wins from the first two games, England move out of the bottom of the table. They now have a win percentage of 25.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh sit at the foot of the WTC table, having won just one game so far (16.67 win percentage).