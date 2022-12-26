The auspicious day of Christmas was celebrated all over the world on Sunday. From decorating their homes to exchanging gifts with loads of delicious meal and cakes, people never fail to enjoy on this joyous occasion. Similarly, the New Zealand cricket team, who is on Pakistan tour, did not miss out on the opportunity of celebrating Christmas. Both the teams are squaring off in the first Test of the three-match series in Karachi, where the visitors celebrated Christmas on the eve of the first match.

In a video posted on Blackcaps Instagram, New Zealand players were seen having a Christmas dinner in Karachi. In the backdrop of a beautiful decoration, newly-appointed skipper Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Ajaz Patel, and Ish Sodhi were among others who could be seen enjoying the festivities.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand Monday in the first Test in Karachi.

The home team made three changes from the last Test which they lost to England at the same venue, suffering their first-ever home 3-0 whitewash.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is playing his first Test since January 2019, while pacer Mir Hamza returns for the first time in four years. Opener Imam-ul-Haq is back after recovering from injury.

New Zealand start the Test with three spinners and as many pace bowlers. The visitors were also beaten 3-0 by England in their last Test series.

With AFP Inputs

