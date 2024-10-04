A funny interaction of Indian cricket team players during their apperance at 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2' is going viral on social media. The funny incident took place when the Team India players were playing dumb charades. Rohit held a small placard with the name of MS Dhoni written on it. Axar Patel was the one who tried to help Rohit pick the name. The southpaw, however, failed to replicate Dhoni properly. This is when Suryakumar Yadav took the charge, replacing Axar, and imitated Dhoni's famous 'helicopter shot'. Rohit picked it quite comfortably this time and then responded to Axar with a funny comment.

"Everyone hits a six like that. Show something different," Rohit said on Axar's failed attempt.

"Let me do it. He will pick it in first chance," said Surya and lived up to the expectations.

"Mene final ka chakka maara righty se [I did the (World Cup) final six pose from the right hand]," said Axar, who bats left-handed.

In a funny reply, Rohit said: "Helicopter ghuma na (Swing it like the helicopter then)."

Ahead of IPL 2025 auction, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has a piece of advice for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has asked the side to pick Rohit Sharma as captain if the option is available.

The IPL Auction 2025 is set to take place in November this year. All the 10 franchises have been given the deadline of October 31 to finalise their list of retained players. Each side has got a maximum of 6 retentions, including Right To Match (RTM) options.

Notably, Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to a record five titles in IPL, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain in the team last year. The move met with a lot of criticism with some reports even suggesting that Rohit might not be retained by the MI franchise ahead of IPL Auction 2025.