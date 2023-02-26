Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhter backed spinner Shahab Khan to replace Babar Azam as the captain of the national side in the future. Akhtar lauded the young cricketer for his motivation to keep improving himself and said that besides his game, he has also worked on his language as well as communication skills. In the past, the former pacer has urged Babar to work more on his oratory skills and even lamented the fact that the star batsman was unable to become a major ‘brand' in Pakistan.

"Shadab is a very smart kid when it comes to cricket skills. He wants to improve, which is a very good thing. He is ready to accept his mistakes and rectify them. In past two years, he has worked very hard on his bowling and his fitness has improved as well. He wants to look good and speak well. In times to come, he is not a bad option for captaincy for Pakistan in white-ball cricket," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab is currently leading the Islamabad franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and he has impressed a lot of experts and fans with his brand of leadership. He has also served as the deputy for Babar Azam in the Pakistan cricket team and Akhtar cited the experience he has as an asset for the future.

“Shadab is a great captain and future of Pakistan cricket. I think Shadab is an aggressive captain with a balanced team, great batting line-up and a great attitude. Shadab and Azhar Mahmood (as coach) are looking great, and they can win the PSL 8 trophy," he explained.

