Former wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's run-out in the semi-final of 2019 World Cup was a heart-breaking moment for the fans of Indian cricket team. Dhoni was run out when he was about to change the gears with India needing 25 runs off the 10 deliveries in the knockout game at Old Trafford. The batter was at the crease with ample expectations from Indian fans. Dhoni had done such jobs many times before and he had plans to execute this one too. However, the run-out in the 49th over sent India on the backfoot and New Zealand eventually won the game by 18 runs.

It was the third delivery of the 49th over over with MS Dhoni on the strike and Bhuveshwar Kumar at the other end when Dhoni gloved the ball towards short fine-leg. Having Bhuvneshwar on the other end, Dhoni wanted the strike back and so he went for the second run, and was found just short with Martin Guptill's rocket throw.

While talking about the moment after almost four years, Lockie Ferguson admitted that Dhoni's wicket gave the New Zealand team "comfort".

"You can say all the adjectives and superlatives you want about Dhoni. He is clutch, and he turns up during the big moments, so when you see the back of him, it gives you some comfort. Amazing to finish that game mid-afternoon and enjoy the celebrations. It was pretty surreal at the time," Ferguson, who was bowling the 49th over, told ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor too had admitted that Dhoni's wicket was the match defining moment for his team as the wicketkeeper-batsman appeared daunting enough as a finisher.