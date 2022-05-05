Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid is known in the cricket fraternity for his humble nature. Even as a player Dravid always maintained a calm demeanor on the pitch and was respected by his opponents for being the person he is both an and off the pitch.

In a recent interview, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson highlighted one of the lessons that he learnt from Dravid while the India great was part of the Royals set-up.

"When Rahul Dravid was with the Royals, we used to always observe him. Our owner is Mr Manoj Badale. He is the most important guy in the team. He (Dravid) talks to Manoj Badale and the groundsman in the same manner. That was the biggest thing I learnt from him," Samson told Gaurav Kapur on his show 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"He genuinely does it. He doesn't do it for show," Samson added.

Samson also spoke about his experience with Dravid at Delhi Daredevils (Capitals now).

"After 2 years we went to Delhi and he was the coach there. At that time I was there with Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal and all of us were always looking to learn something or the other from him," Samson said.

Promoted

Samson's Rajasthan Royals are currently in the third spot on the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from 10 matches. His team will be involved in a tight play-offs battle with at least 3 to 4 teams in the closing stages of the league phase of the tournament.