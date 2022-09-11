Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have a lot in common. Both have captained India and both are known for being aggressive, passionate characters on the field, with their actions as well as in the way they led their teams. So it's no surprise that comparisons often arise between the two. But Ganguly, now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, said that comparisons should not be made on that basis, but rather on their skills and conceded that Kohli is "more skillful" than he was.

Ganguly was asked by the host on "The Ranveer Show" about what he feels about comparisons with Kohli based on their aggression.

"I don't think that should be the comparison," he quickly responded.

"The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skillful than I am," he went on to say.

"We played in different generations, we played a lot of cricket. I played in my generation, and he is going continue playing and probably play more games than I did," Ganguly continued.

"At the present moment, I think I have played more than what he has but he'll get past that," he said before concluding "He is tremendous."

While Kohli suffered from an extended period of poor form, he was back with a bang in the Asia Cup as he hit two fifties and finished the campaign with his maiden T20I century.

His unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries saw him score an international century for the first time since November 2019.

The batting icon now has 71 international tons, level with Ricky Ponting. Only Sachin Tendulkar, with a 100 hundreds, has more.