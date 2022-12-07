Bangladesh completed a narrow 5-run win the 2nd ODI against India at Mirpur to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is their second successive home series win over India. Mehidy Hasan's unbeaten knock of 100 along with Mahmudullah's brave 77 helped the hosts recover from 69/6 to post 271 runs on the board. The task was made tougher for the Indians as captain Rohit Sharma suffered an injury while fielding early in the match and came out to bat at the number 9 spot, at a time when Bangladesh were all but home.

Rohit wasn't ready to throw in the towel as he blasted 5 sixes and 3 fours to keep India in the hunt till the last ball but eventually it wasn't to be. He remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls. Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56) played well to keep India in the fight earlier.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar spoke about Rohit's brave knock after the end of the match and he felt that Rohit could have batted at the number 7 spot, rather than number 9, so that he could guide the lower order batters better.

"I feel if he could come out to bat at number 9, then he could have perhaps batted at number 7. This would have helped helped the others. Who knows, may be Axar Patel wouldn't have played the shot that he did to get out. This is because they didn't know whether Rohit would come out to bat or how serious his injury was," Gavaskar opined.

In the post match presentation Rohit Sharma said that he needed a few stitches and the thumb suffered a bit f dislocation but there was fracture. Rohit got injured while attempting a catch in the slips.

