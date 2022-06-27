England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler had a memorable IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals as he scored 863 runs, including four centuries and he was the main reason that the franchise was able to reach the finals. The batter continued his form in the recently-concluded ODI series against the Netherlands as he scored 162 not out in the first ODI. Former Sri Lanka skipper and Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has now backed Buttler to open the innings in Tests.

"I'd really look at him to open the innings in Test cricket. We have always talked about him batting at seven, batting with the tail. We have seen Sehwag, Hayden, all of them opening the innings - why not Buttler," said Sangakkara on Sky Sports, as reported by ESPNCricinfo's Instagram handle.

Buttler had last played a Test earlier this year in the Ashes and after that, he was dropped from the squad for the West Indies Tests.

He was then not named for the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Promoted

Buttler has played 57 Tests so far, scoring 2,907 runs at an average of 31.94.

He has just two tons in the longest format of the game and his highest score is 152.