Anaya Bangar, the child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, was seen spending quality time with batter Sarfaraz Khan and his family. Anaya recently took to social media to post a few pictures alongside Sarfaraz and his father Naushad Khan. Anaya also gave a special shoutout to Sarfaraz's brother Musheer Khan, who is currently with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sarfaraz is not part of the IPL after going unsold at the mega auction last year.

"We held bats before we held phones. Friends since the beginning. Missed you @musheerkhan.97," Anaya captioned the post.

In a video shared by Anaya, Sarfaraz revealed the two are meeting after a gap of two-three years.

Last year, Anaya shared a journey of transformation post a hormonal replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. Anaya, who was formerly namely named Aryan, is an athlete and played age-group cricket following father Sanjay Bangar's footsteps.

But Anaya revealed that there were significant hurdles in pursuing cricket career after the gender reaffirming surgery. Anaya lives in the United Kingdom currently.

Anaya's journey has not been easy at all from the very beginning. In a recent interview, Anaya revealed the 'toxic masculinity' in cricket world.

In the interview, given to Lallantop, Anaya was asked: "When do you get to realise that 'I am in the wrong chosen gender?'"

"For me it was when I was eight or nine years old, I used to pick clothes from my mom's cupboard and wear them. Then, I used to look into the mirror and say, 'I am a girl. I want to be a girl'," Anaya said.

"I played with some well known cricketers now like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity."