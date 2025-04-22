Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost five out of eight matches in the IPL 2025 after their latest setback against Gujarat Titans. Chasing 199, the intent was clearly missing from majority of their batters. Firstly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) openers continued their disappointing run as they delivered yet another shambolic display. During the run-chase of 199 runs against GT, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was playing in place of Quinton de Kock, could score only one run before he was cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj. On the other hand, Sunil Narine was caught by Rahul Tewatia on a Rashid Khan delivery for just 17 in 13 balls, with two fours and a six.

Then Ajinkya Rahane showed some gumption to fight, scoring 50 off 36 balls. But what came as a major disappointment was Venkatesh Iyer's 19-ball 14.The Rs 23.75 crore buy has only two significant knocks this season so far (45 vs Lucknow Super Giants and 60 vs SunRisers Hyderabad). On Monday, when Shubman Gill, an ex-KKR player, scored 90, much was expected of Iyer but he could not deliver.

Social media went after the batter after his latest poor show.

KKR retained Venkatesh Iyer over Shubman Gill in 2021. Four years later, today, Shubman Gill returns to Eden Gardens as the captain of Gujarat Titans. The player they once let go has come back as a global cricket superstar. Maybe this is what success looks like. pic.twitter.com/CtlizGJmEo — (@SG77Era) April 21, 2025

During this season in eight innings, the KKR opening pair have managed to score just 152 runs at an average of 19.00, the lowest among all teams. Also, their run rate of 8.44 is also the second-lowest among all teams after Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The best they have managed to put up is a 46-run partnership.

KKR has utilised four openers, with de Kock (143 runs in seven innings at an average of 23.83, strike rate of over 137.50 and a fifty), Narine (147 in seven innings at an average of 21.00 and strike rate of 177.10), Gurbaz (one run in one match) and Moeen (five runs in one innings) and all of them have tanked for most part.

During their run so far, the opening pair have managed to put up partnerships of 4 (against Royal Challengers Bengaluru), 41 (against Rajasthan Royals), one (against Mumbai Indians), 14 (against Sunrisers Hyderabad), 37 (against Lucknow Super Giants), 46 (against Chennai Super Kings), seven (against Punjab Kings), two (against Gujarat Titans).

Coming to the match, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 114-run stand between Sudharsan (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) and Gill, who went to score 90 in 55 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes, served as a solid foundation for a big score. Then a 58-run stand between Gill and Jos Buttler (41* in 23 balls, with eight fours) took GT to 198/3 in their 20 overs.

Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got a wicket each for KKR.

GT ultimately won the match by 39 runs.

With IANS inputs