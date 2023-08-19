Former Indian cricket team chief selector Kiran More made a massive statement regarding Rinku Singh as he believes that the star can go on to become a brilliant finisher like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. Rinku became an overnight sensation with a brilliant outing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 where he scored 416 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145.45. At No. 5 and No. 6, he was the most prolific performer and when it comes to the death overs, he was only second to Heinrich Klaasen (187.36) in the entire competition. He was rewarded for his performances with a place in the squad for the T20I series against Ireland and he will also travel to Asian Games as part of the Indian contingent.

"I have been waiting for his opportunity in the Indian team. And that batting position, of No.5 and 6, he will perform well in that spot and can end up being a brilliant finisher. We all have seen MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. After that we haven't got a player like them. We tried making such players, but it didn't work so far. Tilak Varma is also there, he too can perform that role. Rinku is also a brilliant fielder. And I have seen him in domestic cricket as well, he has improved a lot I feel," More said on Jio Cinema.

More's observations were supported by former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar who spent a lot of time with Rinku as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders setup.

"With Hardik Pandya transforming into a role of a batter and playing higher up the order, you need someone down the order who can finish off the job for you. You did have someone like Axar Patel for it, but Rinku is tailor-made. He has been a prolific run-getter across formats in domestic cricket. It is just about grooming him and constantly giving those opportunities. The last player India had tagged as a finisher was Dinesh Karthik. Hardik had performed that role terrifically as well, but he has now evolved as a batter who can take responsibility up the order. That is why the outlook towards Rinku should be the same as we are looking towards Tilak," Nayar said.