Hasan Ali was in brilliant form as he helped Lancashire defeat Gloucestershire in their County Championship Division One fixture in Manchester on Sunday. The pacer bagged a nine-wicket haul and dominated opposition batters with much aplomb. The 27-year-old had plenty of personal highlights during the game and in particular against Josh Shaw, whom he dismissed in both innings. On the 91st over of Gloucestershire's second innings, Shaw bunted Ali through the slips which prompted a bouncer and an exchange of stares and then another bouncer. On the fifth delivery, the Pakistan cricketer cruised past Shaw's defence with ease and uprooted the off stump.

Here is the video of Ali's ripper to dismiss Shaw:

Another beautiful ball from Hassan Ali. He currently has 8 wickets in the match against Gloucestershire #Cricket #CountyCricket2022 pic.twitter.com/I81ryhu764 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 24, 2022

The video was well-received by fans with many hailing the pacer.

One fan wrote, "I think he,s defnitely finding his rhythm now.continue with your good bowling."

I think he,s defnitely finding his rhythm now.continue with your good bowling — Zanthia Davids (@zanthia_davids) April 24, 2022

"I love the way that he properly gives it to the outgoing batsman", another fan stated.

I love the way that he properly gives it to the outgoing batsman. — James Cox (@JCinhisworld) April 24, 2022

Ali had initially bagged six wickets in the first innings, conceding 47 runs off 17 overs and also registering six maidens. He accounted for the dismissals of Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Jared Warner and Ajeed Dale.

During the second innings, he took three wickets and conceded 49 runs in 27.1 overs. Also, he registered eight maidens. He took the wickets of James Bracey, Shaw and Warner.