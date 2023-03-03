Hasan Ali impressed everyone with his fielding skills as the Pakistan cricketer pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss Irfan Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings on Friday. Irfan looked in brilliant form and while batting on 30 off just 20 deliveries, he went for another slog but ended up mistiming it slightly. The ball travelled miles up in the air and it looked like another maximum. However, Hasan had other plans as he completed the catch perfectly at the edge of the boundary and then expertly threw it to Rassie Van Der Dussen before crossing the boundary. The third umpire ran a check on the dismissal but it was perfectly executed.

Unreal partnership to complete the catch



Hassan Ali #IUvKKpic.twitter.com/yG4PCjEOCw — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 3, 2023

Imad Wasim was the star performer for Karachi Kings as he slammed a brilliant 92 off 54 balls to guide his side to a solid total of 201. Karachi started the match well with 61 runs in the power play overs and although they lost three wickets, the batters were able to continue the run rate comfortably.

Wasim stitched together an impressive 99-run partnership with Irfan Khan which was ultimately broken by the phenomenal effort in the field. It was not a good outing for the Islamabad United bowlers as they struggled with line and length and Tom Curran was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 43 runs.

Currently, Karachi are in the fifth position with just two wins from their seven matches. On the other hand, Islamabad are in a slightly better position in the league table with three wins in five matches.

