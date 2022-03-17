The new cricket law amendments stated by the MCC have been accepted by majority of cricketers in the world, with only few expressing mixed reactions. Speaking to Hindustan Times, IPL 2021's Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel lauded the new amendments. Apart from praising the decision to put 'Mankad' as a legitimate run out dismissal, Patel also shared his slight reservations on the saliva ban. The 31-year-old questioned how "people who don't sweat" are going to shine the ball "in cold conditions".

"I can't say much about the saliva thing because I haven't played a lot of red-ball cricket in the last two years. But yeah, if you are playing in cold conditions, people who don't sweat, what are they going to do? How are they going to shine the ball? So that question remains to be answered for sure", he said.

The MCC legitimised the Mankad dismissal, moving it from "unfair play" category to the "run-out" category. It received criticism on social media from England pacer Stuart Broad.

Harshal stated, "And the Mankad thing, I felt it was a very absurd thing for us to discuss as a cricketing community because if it's in the rule book how can it be against the spirit of the game?"

Further explaining why the Mankad dismissal should be accepted, Harshal said, "Let me give you an example. People say you shouldn't run after a throw hits the bat. Did you do it on purpose? No. But say, if you're playing the World Cup final, and you need a run to win and the ball deflects off the bat, are you not going to run? If you're not and stay consistent in that situation, then it's ok, that's your call, but I will always run because I play to win and do it within the laws of the game. If the laws allow me to do something, I will definitely do it".

During IPL 2021, Harshal finished as the highest wicket-taker with 32 dismissals in 15 matches. Despite his efforts, Harshal failed to get RCB past the playoffs.

The bowler was released after last season only to be bought back by RCB during the IPL 2022 mega auction for RS 10.75 crore.