Star England batter Harry Brook became the sixth batter from his national team to score a triple century in the longest format of the game. He accomplished this achievement during the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday. Brook was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 317 runs off 322 balls which was laced with 29 boundaries and three maximums in his innings. With this knock, he became the sixth batter to achieve this feet for the Three Lions side.

The other English batters to score a triple century were Leonard Hutton (364 vs Australiain 1938), Wally Hammond (336* vs New Zealand in 1933), Graham Gooch (333 vs India in 1990), Andy Sandham (325 vs West Indies in 1930), and John Endrich (310* vs New Zealand in 1965 ).

With this innings, Brook also became the fifth batter to score a triple century against Pakistan after Garry Sobers of West Indies (365* in 1958), David Warner of Australia (335* in 2019), Mark Taylor of Australia (334* in 1998), and Virender Sehwag of India (309 in 2004).

Recapping the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. It was centuries from Shan Masood (151 in 177 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (102 in 184 balls, with 12 fours) and a fifty from Saud Shakeel (82 in 177 balls with eight fours) that powered Pakistan to 556/10.

Jack Leach (3/160) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson also took two wickets each. Chris Woakes, Joe Root and Shoaib Bashir also got one each.

In the first innings, England was helped by quickfire fifties from Zak Crawley (78 in 85 balls, with 13 fours) and Ben Duckett (84 in 75 balls, with 11 fours). However, it was a humungous partnership of 454 runs between Joe Root (262 in 375 balls, with 17 fours) and Harry Brook (317 in 322 balls, with 29 fours and three sixes) that helped England exceed Pakistan's tally easily.

England declared their innings 823/7 in 150 overs after taking a lead of 277 runs.

