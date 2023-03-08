Franchise leagues give players a unique opportunity to play against opponents they otherwise would not be able to. In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haris Rauf got such an opportunity to play against the national team skipper Babar Azam. The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars saw the two stalwarts come up against each other, and Haris finally was able to get the better of Babar, a batter whose wicket he was desperate to get for a long time.

It was the first time that Haris dismissed Babar since the video went viral where the Pakistani pacer was talking about getting the star batter's scalp as well as a few other top players like Virat Kohli.

In that video, Rauf had told Babar that he wants his wicket. "Jo marzi ho jaaye, par wicket leni hai. Ek Kohli bacha hoya hai, tussi bache huye ho. Williamson slip toh do vaari bach gaya si. Par yeh 3-4 player mere hain (No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket. Just Kohli and you are left. Williamson was saved in slips twice. These are 3-4 players whom I want to get out)," he had said.

Haris was eventually able to tick Babar off his book, dismissing him for 50 off 41 in the 16th over of the innings. Right after Babar was caught in the deep, Haris looked up, thanking the almighty for the prized wicket. Here's the video of the dismissal and the celebration that followed:

As for the match, Shaheen Afridi slammed a stunning half-century, while also taking 4 wickets, but couldn't help his team Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi.

The victory for Peshawar means that Karachi Kings are already out of the playoffs race.

