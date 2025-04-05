Tilak Varma on Friday became just the fourth batter in the Indian Premier League history to be retired out. It was a debatable moment when the southpaw, while batting on 25 off 23 balls with the help of two fours, walked off the ground to make way for Mitchell Santner. At that stage, MI needed 24 off 7 balls. Tilak was finding it hard to score quickly and that led him to leave the ground mid-way during his knock. MI captain Hardik Pandya, who was batting with Tilak at that time, spoke about the decision after the match. Mumbai lost the game by 12 runs.

"It was obvious (on Tilak being retired out). We needed some hits. In cricket, some of those days come. When you try but it doesn't come off," said Hardik.

One of the main reasons for MI's third loss in four games was the restrictive bowling by leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who gave away just 21 runs in his four overs, while taking the wicket of the well-set Naman Dhir (46).

"I think as a batting unit, we fell short. We win as a team. We lose as a team. Don't want to point someone out. The ownership has to be taken by the whole batting unit. I take full ownership," said the MI captain.

"It has been disappointing when you lose. If we have to be honest, on the field, we gave away 10-15 runs on that wicket," he added.

Despite taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, MI captain Hardik Pandya was unlucky to end up on the losing side, and the all-rounder said the five-time IPL champions will need to take "better calls, be smart in bowling and take chances in batting".

"I have always enjoyed my bowling (on his fifer). I don't think I have many options. I try to read the wicket and try some smart options. I dont try to go for wickets. I try to bowl dot balls and let the batters take risks," he said.

"Just play good cricket. I like to keep it simple. Take better calls. Be smart in bowling. Take chances in batting. Play simple cricket with some aggression. As it is a long tournament, couple of wins and we might get into the rhythm," Hardik added.

