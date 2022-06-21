On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh performed yoga and urged everyone to practice it for a healthy lifestyle. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan posted a picture of himself performing Mayurasana with so much of ease. "Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga , I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong," tweeted Harbhajan.

Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga, I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong. pic.twitter.com/pKK4fsrrp4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2022

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of International Yoga Day.

The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Meanwhile, Singh earlier said wants to see young speedster Umran Malik in the Indian team and partner pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year. The 22-year-old Malik, who's playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League has been bowing consistently over the 150 kmph mark. "He (Umran Malik) is my favourite, I want to see him in the Indian team because what a bowler he is," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan was speaking after 'DreamSetGo' became the Official Travel Agent of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Tell me any one bowler who bowls more than 150 (kmph) and is not playing for the country. So, I think it is a great thing and he will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where he has come from and what he is doing in IPL, he has been unbelievable," he added.

Harbhajan said if he was in the national selection committee, he would have drafted the Jammu pacer into the Indian team.

"And I don't know whether he will be selected or not but if I was part of selection committee, I would have given a go ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India plays in Australia (for T20 World Cup)," said the former off-spinner.

"I am sure he (Umran) will also learn, he's a promising cricketer and I hope he gets selected and plays for India." Harbhajan said the 22-year-old Malik's age should not be a factor while considering him for the national team.

Promoted

"When Sachin (Tendulkar) played for India, he was very young. Of course, he was Sachin Tendulkar, but that's okay, 'aise hi player bante hai' (players are made like this).

"When I played my first Test, I was 17 and half, but if you keep on thinking that he is a kid, then time will run out. When he is bowling at his best, he should be playing. Forget what his age is, when someone is performing well and is fit enough, they should walk in," said Harbhajan.