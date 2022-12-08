The England cricket team is set to take on Pakistan in the second Test match at Multan from Friday. Ahead of the match, there were reports of gunshots being heard from within a kilometre of the team hotel on Thursday morning. A report in the The Telegraph stated that the incident was related to a shoot out between local gangs and that four people had been arrested and that no one was injured.

Other reports stated that there was heavy security presence, as has been the norm whenever foreign teams have visited Pakistan of late. The Pakistan Cricket Board would hope that things proceed smoothly as international cricket has returned to the country only a couple of years back and any security threat will further jeopardise their plans of hosting home bilateral series within their country.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the PCB's ongoing protest after questions have been raised about India's participation in the Asia Cup next year if it is held in Pakistan.

Pakistan have also been awarded the rights to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

As far as the series is concerned, England completed a famous win in the opening Test at Rawalpindi, beating Pakistan by 74 runs on a docile pitch after an exciting declaration by skipper Ben Stokes.

The loss put a big dent on Pakistan's hopes of making it to the final of the World Test Championship next year.

