Virat Kohli has clearly regained his golden touch. In the last three matches that he played ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, the former India skipper scored two tons. Kohli now has 76 tons in international cricket - 27 in Tests, 46 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is. He is currently only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100 tons) in the list of batters with most centuries. However, till a few months ago Kohli was struggling after having not scored a ton in over two years. With reference to this point, a Pakistan journalist tried to troll Kohli saying that he performs "when there's no pressure."

However, he faced a strong rebuttal from Pakistan middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood, a veteran of 29 ODI and 26 T20Is.

"Virat Kohli is at his best when there's no pressure, series not on the line and conditions great for batting. There's no harm in gaining confidence and form in such matches, India need him to perform well in Test cricket with Australia coming over too tho," the journalist named Farid Khan tweeted.

To which, Maqsood replied: "Are you sure he is only best when there is no pressure grow up yar two wrongs dont make one right."

Are you sure he is only best when there is no pressure grow up yar two wrongs dont make one right — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) January 15, 2023

The journalist, however, was in no mood to stop as he wrote: "Sohaib bhai, for a player to regain confidence nothing helps more than favourable conditions. He had a lean patch but he needed a match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup when India were not in the tournament and then against Bangladesh when they had lost the series already."

However, Maqsood did not waver from his point of view. "When he wasnt getting runs he wasnt even getting on these roads tell me the country or pitches where he hasnt scored centuries???if they troll baber we all know how bigger player is baber ignore that," he tweeted.

