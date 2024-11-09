Wicketkeeper batter Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday named in the Karnataka probable list of players for the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, beginning from December 6. Anvay is the one of the three wicketkeepers named in the 35-member probable list and other two are: Aditya Jha and Joy James.

Anvay, who had captained the state under-14 side last year in the inter-zone meet, had cracked an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament recently, underlining his potential.

His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara. Samit, a medium pace all-rounder, made a 71 off 141 balls (11x4), but Karnataka succumbed to Baroda by an innings and 212 runs.

Former state players Kunal Kapoor and Adithya B Sagar will be the head coach and bowling coach of the under-16 team respectively for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Recently, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that captain Sanju Samson was involved in the decision making process of the franchise's retention strategy for the IPL 2025. Samson, who is captain and wicketkeeper-batter for Rajasthan Royals, was the first pick of the franchise in the retentions along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma.

"We have decided that we will do six out of six retentions. We will retain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma. We came to this decision because we trust our talent. We also trust that we want to maintain and build with that core," Dravid told JioCinema.

With IANS inputs